Meet the volunteers that make Watershed Landcare what it is today

The Landcare movement, which began in the 1980s, is one of Australia's largest and most impactful volunteer initiatives. During National Volunteer Week, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all volunteers in our community. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact on our environment and community. Within our Watershed committee, we are fortunate to have a wealth of knowledge and experience, all given without a second thought for the betterment of the future.