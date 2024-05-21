Meet the volunteers that make Watershed Landcare what it is today

National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 20-26, is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering, and this year's theme, 'something for everyone,' highlights the diverse opportunities available for everyone to get involved. At Watershed Landcare, we proudly acknowledge the incredible contributions of our volunteers who play a vital role in our community.
Our dedicated volunteers at Watershed Landcare are the backbone of our organisation. Take the Putta Bucca Landcarers, for example. This passionate group has transformed the Putta Bucca Wetlands by removing weeds, planting native species, and creating a thriving habitat for both humans and wildlife. Why not join their next meeting on Saturday, June 1 at 9am, where they'll be giving the bee garden a makeover? It's a fantastic way to contribute to our local environment and meet like-minded individuals.
Have you heard of the Watershed Landcare Nursery? Thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers like Christine McRae and Wendy Arnott, along with many others, we grow thousands of plants each year for local projects and gardens. Our nursery now supplies the highest quality native tubestock to the region, showcasing the passion and dedication of our volunteers.
Another shining example of volunteer power is our annual Green Day event, happening in September. Now in its 16th year, Green Day wouldn't be possible without the countless volunteers who make it a memorable experience for local kids. This day of environmental education, featuring Costa Georgiadis, is a highlight of the school year, teaching the next generation the importance of caring for our planet.
The Landcare movement, which began in the 1980s, is one of Australia's largest and most impactful volunteer initiatives. During National Volunteer Week, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all volunteers in our community. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact on our environment and community. Within our Watershed committee, we are fortunate to have a wealth of knowledge and experience, all given without a second thought for the betterment of the future.
In celebration of National Volunteer Week, Watershed Landcare is hosting the Local Landcare Awards. We're seeking nominations to recognise the outstanding individuals making a difference in our environment and community. Whether they're planting trees, advocating for the environment, or leading in regenerative agriculture, we want to hear their stories. Let's applaud those who are making our community greener and brighter-nominate someone today!
Feeling inspired? There are countless opportunities to volunteer in our region, whether you have an hour or a day to spare. Volunteering is a great way to give back, learn something new, and share your skills and talents with the world.
