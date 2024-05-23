Gulgong's Tradies in Sight is recognised by Australia Post with grant

Mental health and wellbeing organisation, Tradies in Sight, has been awarded a grant in Australia Post's 2024 People of Post program.
The annual program recognises community groups that support some of Australia's most pressing social issues such as mental health, disaster support and resilience, Indigenous children's literacy, and environmental sustainability.
Tradies in Sight raises awareness for mental health issues, unique to tradies and provides them with information and support.
The not-for-profit organisation recognised the need in the area for a wellbeing group to start conversations amongst tradespeople and men.
Individual groups will receive up to $2,000 in 2024, ensuring the grants are able to make a tangible and lasting impact in local communities.
The initiative sees Australia Post team members nominate local not-for-profit community programs that support some of Australia's most pressing social issues.
Australia Post General Manager Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Nicky Tracey, said the program helps local organisations continue to make a positive impact.
"Australia Post team members witness first-hand the incredible work community groups do every day across Australia," Ms Tracey said.
"We know community groups are pivotal in fostering a sense of belonging and making a positive difference to individuals every day."
Tradies in Sight are one of 21 NSW community groups receiving the grant and the only awardee in the local area, acknowledging its impact on the community.
