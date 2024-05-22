Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Pirate ship-themed equipment coming to Lawson Park playground

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 22 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council is installing new play equipment at two of the region's most popular parks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.