Pirate ship-themed equipment coming to Lawson Park playground

Council is installing new play equipment at two of the region's most popular parks.
Mudgee's Lawson Park playground and Rotary Park playground at Kandos are set to be transformed with works taking place across May and June to install new play equipment at both sites. Council said the objective of the project was to design a safe, engaging, and fun playground for children.
Lawson Park will play host to an exciting new pirate-themed play space that encourages imaginative role play and climbing. The existing sky climber will remain.
Council confirmed that the same footprint will be used for the replacement equipment, ensuring that the layout allows for parents and guardians to maintain clear sightlines throughout the playground. Council are also expanding the amount of rubber impact absorbing material throughout.
There will also be additional seating and tables installed around the playground, including an upgrade of the seating around the plane tree. Minor landscaping enhancements will be undertaken for both aesthetics and play.
Similarly, Rotary Park will see an extension to its seating and play space with similar improvements as well as the addition of a climbing tower and flying fox.
Council closed the sites while the work takes place, with Lawson Park closed from May 13 to Monday, June 10 and Rotary Park closed until Monday, June 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.