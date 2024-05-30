Jorja and Rachel make the grade with regional state cup selection

Two young Mudgee netballers impressed selectors and have earned a chance to play in the Regional State Cup later this year.
Netballers since they were young children, Jorja Bennetts and Rachel Marshall were selected to compete in the cup at the Regional League competition in Orange earlier in the year and are graduates of the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) netball program from 2022 and 2023.
The Regional State Cup brings the best regional athletes together in one competition, to determine the state's best regional netball team. Both Jorja and Rachel feel they are up to the challenge. For Jorja, this is second time she's been selected.
"I wanted to go out there and play my best to see if I'd get recognised," Jorja said.
"Without Mudgee Netball, we wouldn't be where we're at."
Mudgee netball coach and mother to Rachel, Kylie Marshall said their work ethic makes them formidable netballers and fantastic role models.
"The girls have worked extremely hard over the last few years, their determination, commitment and drive to succeed is what got them to where they are," she said.
"They attend gym sessions to keep their fitness levels up. They both participate in their own training to keep their skills at the level they need.
"The girls train two times a week with their representative team and attends fitness with all other rep players once a week. They are great role models to our association. Rachel gives back to our association by coaching a development and a Saturday team as well as umpiring."
The girls will head to Sydney in October to compete against seven other squads to be crowned the Regional State Cup Champions on October 12 and 13 at Sydney Olympic Park.
