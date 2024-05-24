Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Unprecedented' demand for support in Mudgee as blanket drive ramps up

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Andrews, Donna Collins, Kerrie Petchell and Kylie Collins holding just a few of the donated blankets so far. Photo by Benjamin Palmer
Andrew Andrews, Donna Collins, Kerrie Petchell and Kylie Collins holding just a few of the donated blankets so far. Photo by Benjamin Palmer

A call for blanket donations has come at the right time for many as an 'unprecedented' number of people reach out for help in the Mudgee region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.