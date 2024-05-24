'Unprecedented' demand for support in Mudgee as blanket drive ramps up

A call for blanket donations has come at the right time for many as an 'unprecedented' number of people reach out for help in the Mudgee region.
Andrew Andrews from local radio station, Magic 87.6 FM began the campaign at the start of May, hoping to bring some respite to those sleeping rough in the region by calling on the public to donate blankets.
"I suppose it's really come to the fore lately with the current situation that's going on in the area," Andrew said.
"It kind of got to the point where I kind of said, 'Let's see how we can go about doing something to kind of help out.' Because this is the first major thing we've done with the station.
"It was a pretty bold move for us."
Andrew teamed up with Donna Collins form Mudgee's We Care Community Shop who told the Mudgee Guardian she has never seen such demand for assistance from the community shop than in the last few weeks.
"The last month has been unprecedented for us offering food support to families. It's reached a height where I've never seen in the seven years we've been here. This morning we've probably had 20 people through the door seeking support already," Donna said.
Blankets can be donated at three locations in the region:
Donna said the response so far has been overwhelming. She gestured at a storage shed full of donated and brand new blankets that have been dropped off.
"People have been coming in with new blankets which has really blown us away, going out and specifically coming in and asking me what size do I need before they go and purchase it. Or they have been laundering their older blankets and bringing them in marked," Donna said.
"The staff have been really overwhelmed by the response to the blanket drive so it's going probably better than we expected it to go at this point."
The drive runs until June 6. The following day, on Friday, June 7 Andrew is planning to do an outside broadcast and blanket a Mudgee landmark in an act of symbolism, but which landmark yet is undecided.
A few weeks in, scores of blankets old, new and hand-made have been donated, well exceeding his expectations.
"The response has literally blown me away. The fact that we have people making blankets, I think is amazing. I never expected anything like that," Andrew said.
"I've seen people team up and walk to the We Care Community Shop with bags full of blankets and I'm just - you know - I really am blown away by the generosity of everyone and the passion and people talking about it and getting involved in it."
Donna said anyone that needs a blanket only has to ask.
"They can just come in and see me or they can send me a message or make contact and we'll organise blankets for them," Donna said.
"We've had a few people this week come in who are sleeping in their car, sadly, and they've already collected some nice warm blankets to keep them warm.
"If you're feeling a bit embarrassed to come in through the front door just call us at the back door and the staff will help you out with whatever you need.
"Just come and ask and you'll be given you know with the grace that it was donated to us."
