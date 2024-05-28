Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Earthquake recorded at Kandos ... but did anyone feel it?

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 11:07am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A small town in the Central West has recorded an earthquake ... but it's highly likely they don't know it yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.