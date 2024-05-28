A sport for all ages and skill-levels, Pickleball picks up pace in Mudgee

Pickleball, the rapidly-growing sport is coming to Mudgee thanks to one fervent fan.
The familiar 'pop, pop, pop' sound of pickleballers will be heard at the tennis courts along Church Street as early feedback has proven very positive for new tennis coach Jackson Hughes. Hughes who described his background as a mixture of tennis and amusement rides, had 'his fingers crossed' when he came to Mudgee looking to take up a coaching position with Mudgee Tennis a month ago.
"My dad run bungee jumps and stuff like that, so I had a background in entertaining, making fun, making a laugh and being a clown," Jackson said.
New to town, these traits were an unlikely fit for Jackson who is passionate about his job and the region. "It's great actually, I heard it was a good time - came here - I had my fingers crossed and it keeps delivering," he said.
Wanting to grow participation and enthusiasm in pickleball, Jackson already knew he wanted to bring the burgeoning sport to Mudgee and saw an opportunity. Having played for the first time last Christmas, in 2023, Jackson was confident it would prove popular.
"When I decided to look at Mudgee as a place to come, I did see the hotshot courts... and I knew straight away - I already knew that they're perfect size for pickleball," he said.
The game uses rectangle-shaped paddles where two players - four in doubles - hit a perforated ball across a net until someone commits an infraction. Think tennis... or table tennis.
A large part of the game's appeal is affordability, scale and ease of play. Roughly four pickleball games can be played at once in the same space as a regular tennis game, such is the court size for pickleball, and players can almost immediately pick up and start playing with little technical skill and no expensive equipment is needed.
It is in these ways, Jackson says, pickleball is at its most accessible.
"It's almost better than tennis in many ways just because you don't need to suck for so long," he said.
"Pickleball you can get right into straight away and love it from day one. We just did our first day on Sunday (May 26). No one knew how to play. No one's held a paddle and we had 15 people finish, love it, because it's so easy to get into straight away. Tennis can take a while.
"Everyone is excited for next week."
Pickleball classes run every Sunday at 10am to 11am and Jackson is already adding new sessions as the classes fill, with another set to run on Sundays from 11am to 12pm.
"I do plan, 100 per cent, to do way more days. I don't know which is the best day to do through the week to cater for most people but I'm open to any ideas," he said.
Anyone interested in playing can call Jackson on 0468 792 576.
