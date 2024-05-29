Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Point of order: Ongoing debate proves player values should be public

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
May 29 2024 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's been some debate about how Mudgee fits ex-NRL players like (from left) Clay Priest, Zac Saddler and Jack Littlejohn into its lineup. Pictures by Petesib's Photography
There's been some debate about how Mudgee fits ex-NRL players like (from left) Clay Priest, Zac Saddler and Jack Littlejohn into its lineup. Pictures by Petesib's Photography

In the end, it was never even close to being a drama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.