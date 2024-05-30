Recognising Indigenous leaders in our community during Reconciliation Week

North East Wiradjuri Company (NEWco) is a skilled team focused on providing opportunities to First Nations people and working on projects that look after Country using Indigenous land management practices. We are privileged to have worked with the NEWco team, notably for a series of 'Clean Up' events at a reserve near Rylstone. NEWco needed help cleaning up decades of rubbish from a beautiful patch of native forest, so we helped by rallying some volunteers to come along and get their hands dirty. This is reconciliation in action.