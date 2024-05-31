Wollar Solar Farm sponsorship program opens for its third round

Community groups and charities in the Central West Region have the opportunity to receive funding from a pool of $8,000 in Wollar Solar Farm Sponsorship Program.
The program was developed to assist projects and events that contribute to the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of the local community.
With a total allocation of $32,000 across four funding rounds running from 2023 through to January 2025, the program aims to provide support to local groups.
Wollar Solar is inviting applications for Round 3 of its Sponsorship Program, with community groups able to apply for funding from a pool of up to $8,000 and individual organisations up to $2,500.
Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Karl Schubert encouraged community groups to submit their funding applications ahead of the third round closing on 28 June 2024.
"Our focus is on ensuring we can provide the community with the support they require to ensure key projects and events can come to fruition," he said.
"Whether that's through the funding program or through in-kind support, we are keen to tailor our support to best suit the needs of local community organisations."
Organisations can also seek in-kind support, material donations, or volunteer assistance outside of the funding rounds.
"In our first two funding rounds in late 2023 and early 2024 we saw a number of exciting, strong and varied applications submitted," Mr Schubert said.
Arts, Culture and Advocacy initiatives were successful in the second round of funding, with the following applicants awarded support:
The first four Wollar Solar Farm Sponsorship Program recipients, who received funding in late 2023, included:
Applications must be submitted online or via email. If organisations, individuals or community groups require assistance with their submission, please contact info@wollarsolar.com.au or call 1800 700 743.
