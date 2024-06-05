Behind the little known garden project in the heart of Mudgee

In the heart of our community lies a thriving hub of greenery and growth in the St Matthews Catholic School vegetable garden. Rebecca Ferguson, a year three teacher at St Matthews, is delighted about the journey the students have embarked on in nurturing this green oasis and the harvest it has yielded.
Last year marked a significant turning point for the garden at the St Matthews primary campus. With dedicated effort and enthusiasm from students and staff, they reinvigorated the once neglected space into a flourishing haven of organic produce. They have now proudly harvested a diverse array of vegetables and fruits including beetroots, celery, carrots, pumpkins, capsicums, leeks, lemons, limes, oranges, eggplants, basil, oregano, and zucchinis.
What sets the St Matthews garden apart is not just the variety of produce it yields, but the comprehensive learning experience it offers the year three students. Through hands-on activities and observations, the students have delved into the intricacies of plant position, soil types, and the distinction between seeds and seedlings. These lessons in gardening not only foster a deeper understanding of natural processes but also instil invaluable skills in sustainability and environmental stewardship.
"As we look back on the journey thus far, we are filled with gratitude for the support of our school community and the invaluable lessons learned along the way. The local school vegetable garden stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, curiosity, and a shared commitment to nurturing both the land and our young minds," Mrs Ferguson said.
The exploration also extends beyond the garden gates. The staff at St Matthews are passionate about educating students on the importance of fresh fruits and vegetables in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Through interactive lessons and tastings, they are able to highlight the nutritional benefits of incorporating these wholesome foods into our diets.
The culmination of this effort was celebrated at the Mudgee Show, where their prized beetroots and zucchinis garnered well-deserved recognition. This achievement not only serves as a testament to the dedication of the students but also as inspiration for future endeavours in the garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.