'Made for the stage': Mudgee toddler bringing cuteness to the catwalk

At just three years old, Paisley Sullivan may take tiny steps, but is making significant strides in fashion history.
The toddler is set to captivate audiences at Paris and London's 2024 Fashion Weeks as the youngest model to have ever walked at one of the big four fashion shows.
"I'm proud and shocked at the same time," her mother Bonni Sullivan said.
"Paisley has no idea how big it is, all that matters is that she loves it."
Paisley, recently moved to Mudgee with her family and travels to compete in pageants all over the country.
The pageant and modelling industry has gifted Paisley with endless opportunities said Mrs Sullivan.
In 2024, her wins will take her to Melbourne Fashion week in November, Paris and London in September and to compete for Australia in 2025 at the Sunburst International Beauty Pageant in Florida.
Paisley has been participating in pageants since the age of one, after Ms. Sullivan was introduced to the competitions by a friend.
During her first pageant she placed in the top four of the entire competition, including the adults.
"We sort of had a giggle and thought it was funny," Ms Sullivan said.
"But then we thought why not let her keep doing it, what was the harm?"
Ever since Paisley's first competition, Ms Sullivan said it has been a crazy but exciting and rewarding ride.
"The girls get to wear little cupcake dresses that are super cute and sparkly," she said.
"I think that is why the girls love them so much, because of all the glitter and sparkles. "
Ms Sullivan says Paisley is very sure of herself at her age and loves performing, with her favourite costume at the moment being Boss Baby.
"It is a really big passion of hers, she can be crazy at one point but as soon as she is on stage she is a different child, she is well behaved and knows what she wants to do."
"It just blows me away how she just knows how to switch it on and off."
After being scouted at a competition in Queensland, Paisley was invited to walk with the adults at the 2024 big four fashion weeks: Paris, London, Milan and New York.
However, the Sullivan's decided she would just go to London and Paris this year, and if invited again go to Milan and New York in 2025.
"I thought two shows were enough with her only being two years old and still in diapers when she was offered the opportunity."
"Since then, Paisley is out of nappies and thinks she is a big girl and ready to take on the world."
Paisley will be looked after by a fully qualified nanny backstage at the shows.
Ms Sullivan said Paisley went through a similar situation during the Queensland competition, where she had a nurse with her the whole time as she could not go backstage.
"She did it all by herself and she was just a baby," she said.
Paisley is independent and was able to walk the stage with a full audience and not get distracted by family Mrs Sullivan said.
"She walked down the end, did a little pose, walked back and was not bothered that she was away from us."
Paisley will be walking for designers Fierce and Flawless and Bella Le Chic.
The Sullivan family have loved living in Mudgee so far, especially Paisley who loves being outdoors.
"One minute she is in a thousand dollar gown and the next she is playing in the dirt," Ms Sullivan said.
"She lives the best of both worlds."
Ms Sullivan is extremely proud of Paisley and will support her on her journey while it is still her passion.
"My dream for Paisley would be to follow her own in whatever she wants to do," she said.
"If there is a day where she turns around and says I don't want to do it anymore then we won't do it anymore."
If you want to follow along on Paisley's journey you can see her Instagram page paisley_elizabeth_xo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.