Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Made for the stage': Mudgee toddler bringing cuteness to the catwalk

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated June 7 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At just three years old, Paisley Sullivan may take tiny steps, but is making significant strides in fashion history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.