Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Craft brewer named outstanding new business at western NSW awards

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 4 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda and Anton van den Berg after receiving their award for Outstanding New Business at the Western NSW Business Awards. Picture supplied
Amanda and Anton van den Berg after receiving their award for Outstanding New Business at the Western NSW Business Awards. Picture supplied

A Mudgee craft brewing business which celebrates the art of a good beer has been recognised for excellence at the Western NSW Business Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.