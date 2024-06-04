Craft brewer named outstanding new business at western NSW awards

A Mudgee craft brewing business which celebrates the art of a good beer has been recognised for excellence at the Western NSW Business Awards.
Small Batch Brewery and Hop Farm, located at Budgee Budgee, was awarded Outstanding New Business at a gala dinner in Bathurst on Friday, May 31.
The category had a distinctly Mudgee flavour with local businesses Cloth & Feather, Mid-Western Living Magazine and the Champagne Lounge also in the running.
Sitting in the heart of wine country, the love of craft brewing shines through at Small Batch.
Starting out supplying home brew ingredients, recipes and information on how to get started, the business has grown to concentrate on the brewery with guest accomodation available later this year.
Run by Anton van den Berg and wife Amanda, the brewery offers customers a vast range of beer all while guests enjoy live music.
"We were very chuffed [with the award] and it was completely unexpected," Anton said. "It's a good win for the region"
From July, the brewery will be teaming up with a local chef to enhance the customer experience.
"When we first started we actually thought we'd have more tourists coming and visiting us but we've definitely got a lot more local support," Anton said.
"We are probably 70 to 30 locals to tourists so it's definitely somewhere that people like to go to spend the afternoon, drink some beer and catch up with friends."
The new business award recognises a start-up business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the potential to achieve further success.
The brewer will now represent the region at the State Business Awards, held in October.
"Last year, two Western NSW Business were successful at the State Business Awards, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang," said Vicki Seccombe, Western Regional Director for Business NSW.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards,"
In all, the Mudgee region had 13 businesses and staff in the running for awards, showcasing a healthy and diverse local economy.
"The Western NSW Business Awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent in Western NSW's business community and this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2024," Ms Seccombe said .
"Last year we saw Orange and the Central West region dominate the awards, but this year, we are celebrating winners from all across Western NSW including Nyngan, Lithgow, Orange, Bathurst, Mudgee and Dubbo.
"We continue to see tough trading conditions for many businesses over the past few years so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our amazing group of finalists from right across the region."
The 2024 Western NSW Business Awards have been proudly supported by our Major Sponsor, 123 Tix and our category sponsors, AusIndustry, Bathurst Regional Council, Charles Sturt University, Colton Computer Technologies, Loveridge Digital, Regional Development Australia Central West and Skillset
