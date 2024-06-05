The difference between a good nurse and a great nurse

This is branded content.
Nurses are more than the people who bring you food and make your stay at a hospital pleasant; they are the backbone of the healthcare industry.
People who pursue a career in nursing should always have a deep love for helping people and a dedication to professionalism and medical excellence.
While many can do that, there are just some nurses who stand out from the crowd.
In this article, we're going to discuss the different qualities that set good nurses apart from great ones.
One of the qualities that makes a standout nurse is that they are empathetic.
One thing a patient needs most in the hospital when they're facing a health issue is someone who can make them feel calm and cared for. Empathetic nurses can take difficult patients and make them feel calm and ready for treatment.
This vital skill will not only help with patience but also make you a good team player with the rest of the medical staff.
As a nurse, you'll be working on medical teams with many professionals like doctors, fellow nurses and others.
A great nurse is a person who understands that they can't do their job without the help of their colleagues - there's just too much to do and too much at stake.
You need to have mutual respect for your peers and aim to not add any extra pressure out of selfish motives.
Another thing that great nurses have in common is their awe of the profession. Their goal is to represent their profession well as they understand that they are representing something much greater than themselves, and so they strive to be a shining example of what a nurse should be.
How exactly do they honour the profession?
A few ways they can do this is by being dedicated to continually improving themselves, using their skills and knowledge to the best of their abilities, presenting themselves well to patients and coworkers, and staying updated on healthcare innovations and research.
In medicine, not everything always goes to plan. 90% of the time, the healthcare industry keeps nurses on their toes. Great nurses are critical thinkers and problem-solvers.
There will be situations where the institution will suggest one course of action, but always being aware and using your critical thinking skills can help you provide a better solution and better patient care.
On top of being critical thinkers, a great nurse will also be flexible. They understand that healthcare can present different situations all the time.
You, as a nurse, should be ready to adapt to whatever situation presents itself. Taking on longer shifts, working the night shift, or helping a patient who is in a critical state.
Being flexible helps give the patients the care they need to receive the best treatment and helps lighten the load for everyone on the team when they need it most.
When patients are admitted, they can feel incredibly overwhelmed and vulnerable. Great nurses are committed to helping patients feel as dignified as possible while they are being treated and cared for.
This is not optional, but actively preserving the dignity of patients is part of the code of ethics for nurses in Australia.
As a nurse, showing empathy will help you prioritise respect for human dignity as you'd understand how you would want to be treated if you were in your patient's position.
A skill that is absolutely essential when working as a nurse is having good communication skills. As a nurse, you'll need to communicate with patients, fellow nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals.
By explaining clearly what you're doing and how it's going to help the patient, they will start to feel more at ease as they're more aware of what they're being subject to.
Effectively communicating with the rest of the staff will help reduce errors and help keep patients as safe as possible.
The healthcare system is continually adapting and changing. Great nurses have a healthy attitude towards change and are willing to continue learning to better themselves.
You might find yourself taking a graduate diploma of nursing or your master's degree, which will do wonders for you and help you progress in your career.
Money can buy you a degree, but it can't get you experience - that has to be earned by putting in the time and effort.
The greatest nurses have a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience, which helps them understand what is best in different situations.
For those new nurses, glean off of the experienced co-workers so you can learn from their experience to help you become a great nurse.
When you're working in the medical field, it can sometimes feel as if there is too much to get done and too little time to do it.
Great nurses have excellent time management skills because they understand that every second counts.
Having good time-management skills doesn't just benefit you, but it causes a ripple effect among your co-workers because when you're on top of your duties, it gives them adequate time to stay ahead of theirs. It also helps you provide better care for your patients.
Being a nurse requires more than just showing up to get your salary and going home. There are people's lives at stake, and this alone should stir something up in you to be the best possible nurse you can be.
Working on these skills will help you stand out as a nurse who is dedicated to providing the best care to patients, being a team player and consistently trying to improve themselves and the healthcare industry.
Now, go out there and save some lives!
