Gutsy comeback leads to win for Liddell at Mudgee

Claiming the major prize was Stuart Liddell (37) who was cruising along quite nicely after a sweet birdie on the fifth hole before a slight scare on the eighth hole where he recorded a dreaded 'wipe'. He quickly returned to his best and he recorded a very competent 20 points on the back nine holes with a birdie on the 17th hole. This gave him an impressive one under par on the four par-three holes.
Taking second overall was Rod Wilson (34) who overcame a nasty three putt on the 3rd hole which saw a 'wipe' recorded on the card. After that it was pretty comfortable scoring for the remainder of the round. It must be noted that Rod came close to matching Stuart's achievements on the par three holes as he recorded four pars.
MGC Ball winners were Stuart, Rod, Daniel, Barry, Ron, Luke, Adam, John, John, Anton, David, John, Mark, Nathan, Brian, Gary, Bob and Bob.
NTP ... 7th hole (SECOND Shot) "A" Stuart (79cm) "B" Rod (76cm) "C" Brian (138cm) 11th hole "A" Paul (1430cm) "B" - "C".
Just an up-date from last week: The Bruce Bell Trophy was played in conjunction with the Medley Stableford and the winning Vets' partnership was Doug Cook and Jim Read who recorded 42 points.
Upcoming Vets' events are:
Until then, why not come and join us and enjoy the course and the characters that make up Mudgee Veterans' golf.
Remember the MGC Vets' Motto: Swing hard, in case you hit it!.
See you next time...
