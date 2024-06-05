Mudgee Guardian
Gutsy comeback leads to win for Liddell at Mudgee

By Jeff Williamson
June 5 2024 - 3:36pm
Claiming the major prize was Stuart Liddell (37) who was cruising along quite nicely after a sweet birdie on the fifth hole before a slight scare on the eighth hole where he recorded a dreaded 'wipe'. He quickly returned to his best and he recorded a very competent 20 points on the back nine holes with a birdie on the 17th hole. This gave him an impressive one under par on the four par-three holes.

