Mudgee roadshow stop to highlight two hundred new jobs at Malabar underground mine

Malabar Resources is seeking 200 mine workers as production ramps up at its recently opened Maxwell Underground Mine near Muswellbrook.
The $500 million project was approved by the Independent Planning Commission in early 2021.
Malabar is an unlisted public company, and bought the former Drayton coal assets from Anglo American in 2017 after its Drayton South open-cut proposal was rejected following sustained opposition from the thoroughbred industry.
Malabar unlike Anglo and other major coalminers including Peabody and Glencore is a new entrant to underground mine production.
Coal production began in mid-2023. More than 300 personnel, including construction workers, are presently employed at the mine.
The underground mine will produce a maximum of eight million tonnes of run-of-mine coal a year until 2047.
The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 200 roles, including mine deputies, underground operators, tradespeople, new-to-industry positions, and other operational roles.
The company said it was seeking experienced mining personnel, but also encouraged applications from new entrants to the industry.
"We are excited to be offering long-term opportunities for people to develop their career with Malabar and the opportunity to be a part of a team building a new mining operation," James Johnson, general manager, development and operations, said.
"We encourage both seasoned mining professionals and experts as well those wishing to enter the industry to apply."
In addition to mining Malabar is supporting Australia's transition to a low-carbon economy through large-scale renewable energy projects, and the rehabilitation of previously mined areas for sustainable activities including solar power generation and agriculture.
The 25 megawatt Maxwell Solar Farm, which will generate about 50 jobs during construction, is on a 130 hectare section of the old Drayton open-cut mine site that closed in 2016.
The project, capable of producing power for 10,000 homes, which will consist of about 125,000 solar panels, will save more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year.
Malabar will be hosting roadshows across NSW, visiting Muswellbrook, Mudgee, Gunnedah, Lithgow, Campbelltown, Wollongong, Lake Macquarie, and Singleton.
For more details visit: malabarresources.com.au/roadshows
