Flying Pegus targeting glory with the Dragons after stepping up in style

When Ethan Pegus hit a hole and charged towards the line in just the seventh minute of the Peter McDonald Premiership match at Glen Willow on Sunday, June 2, the outcome seemed inevitable.
But rather than simply plant the ball down for a try, the Mudgee Dragons winger passed the ball while in the in-goal, between two Dubbo CYMS players, to teammate Camden Sutton to run around closer to the posts and score.
Many would consider it a coach-killer but it's the type of ad-lib, entertaining footy Pegus has brought to the Dragons in 2024.
"I had to give him one," Pegus said of the Sutton try with a smile.
There were certainly enough tries to go around during Sunday's 68-6 drubbing of the Fishies.
Pegus finished with a hat-trick in the latest eye-catching performance in red and white.
Having starred at fullback for the Gulgong Terriers during their unbeaten run to Castlereagh League and Clayton Cup glory last year, the flying outside back made the step up to the region's premier competition this season.
"It's a good culture here," Pegus said.
"We're building and we're starting to gel together, which is good for the rest of the season."
The hat-trick was the highlight of Pegus' season up to this point, and proof of the work he's had to put in this season.
He endured something of a baptism of fire in round one, when he was caught out at fullback on more than one occasion during a heavy 46-22 loss to Orange CYMS.
He was moved to the wing in round two and hasn't looked back. Pegus has scored at least once in every match since while his partnership on the right edge with Sutton has blossomed.
The pair are two of the quickest players in the competition and tore Dubbo CYMS to shreds repeatedly last round and there were plenty of flick passes as well as kicks for each other throughout the 80 minutes.
"It's been really challenging," Pegus said of the move to Mudgee.
"It's a lot stronger. It did (take me awhile to get used to) at first but now I'm starting to gel with the boys, which is good.
"I was very pleased (with three tries). I pulled up a bit sore but I'll be right."
Pegus was all too aware how much the weekend's match against Dubbo CYMS meant to the side despite having never played for Mudgee before.
CYMS had beaten Mudgee in last season's grand final and knocked them out at the preliminary final stage the year before.
"It was a grand final rematch so the boys wanted to go out and beat them and put a score on, which we did," Pegus said.
"We've got a lot of confidence in the team, which is good. We're working hard at training and we'll probably go one better this year, hopefully."
The Dragons will enjoy a bye this weekend before hosting the Wellington Cowboys on Saturday, June 15.
