Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

A multicolour dream as nearly 100 donated blankets cover PCYC basketball court

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
June 7 2024 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Andrews, Mel Andrews and James Hepplewhite at Mudgee PCYC on Friday morning. Photo by Benjamin Palmer
Andrew Andrews, Mel Andrews and James Hepplewhite at Mudgee PCYC on Friday morning. Photo by Benjamin Palmer

On Friday morning, the polished wooden floors of the PCYC basketball court were covered with nearly 100 blankets, all kindly donated by the people of the region as part of the first blanket drive spearheaded by local radio station Magic 87.6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.