Major supermarket places limit on eggs after bird flu outbreak spreads

Supermarket Coles has announced a temporary limit on egg purchases as cases of bird flu spread in Victoria.
A limit of two cartons per customer has been placed across all stores nationally except for Western Australia.
"We are working closely with all of our suppliers to ensure eggs remain available for our customers and we are providing support to the industry in responding to the Avian Flu cases in Victoria," a Coles spokesperson said.
The move comes after a farm in Victoria's southwest was confirmed to be the fifth poultry farm hit by the highly pathogenic H7N3 strain of bird flu on Friday, June 7.
Four of the infected properties are located in Meredith and Lethbridge, in the Golden Plains Shire and one is in the Corangamite Shire.
All the properties have been placed into quarantine to be cleaned, with all poultry at the farms to be culled, to contain the infection.
A spokesperson for Woolworths told ACM there has been no impact on their supermarkets at this stage.
There are currently no purchasing limits in place at ALDI.
