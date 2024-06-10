Aussies urged to 'buy local' after SPC cuts canned fruit production

Fruit growers have urged Australians to "buy local" after one of the country's largest food processors slashed its canned fruit production as shoppers turn to cheaper imported food.
Shepparton-based SPC Global Ltd told its Australian suppliers it would cut its peach and pear intake by almost 40 per cent.
An SPC spokesperson told ACM the decision was based on the cost-of-living crisis.
"The average Australian household is under pressure, and customers are purchasing alternative products imported from countries such as South Africa and China, where the cost of production is lower," the spokesperson said.
"Reduced demand" had forced SPC to make the "difficult decision" to reduce orders of peaches and pears for the upcoming season.
"We expect our volumes of peaches and pears to normalise in 2026," the spokesperson said.
Fruit Growers Victoria manager Michael Crisera said growers were "surprised" because 18-months ago they had been "encouraged to plant peaches".
"The turn around has been quite dramatic in the last 18 months,' he said.
The promise by SPC that supply would normalise by 2026 failed to appease growers, he said.
"You can't turn off a tree for one year and then grow it for next year," Mr Crisera said.
Cobram Fruit Growers association vice-president Matthew Cornish said he was "disappointed".
"People not buying Australian grown, customers need to read the label," he said.
"We are annoyed with the supermarkets for not promoting Australian-grown a bit more," he said.
Victorian senator Bridget McKenzie described the cutbacks as "worrying".
"The Albanese government has implemented policies that have sent energy costs spiraling and industrial relations changes which [affect] food manufacturing here at home and resulting in local job losses and further pressures on Australian families," Senator McKenzie said.
