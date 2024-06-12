Call to reconnect after a horror accident at Windamere Dam in 1990

"You don't see many horrific accidents in your life," Kylie Burchell said after recalling a tragic boating accident she witnessed decades ago.
A 1990 camping trip with friends is cemented in Kylie's memory after she helped a seriously injured 14-year-old boy whose leg was caught in the motor of a boat at Windamere Dam, now known as Cudgegong Waters Park.
"To be honest, it has never really left my mind," she said.
"You know, when you get older things go from your mind and some things feel like they happened yesterday."
Kylie is reaching out to the community after 34 years to help her reconnect with the injured boy and his family.
Kylie and her friend didn't take much notice of the family having fun down by the water during their Christmas holiday, until there was a very loud and memorable bang.
"We saw the boat sitting upright at 90 degrees to the water," she said.
"It was hard to know what happened at first because of the screaming, but we didn't speak we just got the first aid kit and ran down to the water."
Originally, they thought the woman screaming had been hurt but then they saw a man walking out of the water with a boy over his shoulder.
"We asked him what happened and if we could help but he was in shock, and his eyes were all dilated."
Kylie quickly found out the 14-year-old boy had been pulled into the blades of the motor and injured his leg.
She recalled the upset of seeing the young boy with no flesh left on the right side of his hip to ankle.
"He was conscious but in total shock, there was virtually no bleeding and the bones were clearly visible," she said.
Together with her friend, they worked to gently secure a bandage around the leg before Kylie ran off to ring for an ambulance.
The boy was airlifted by helicopter shortly after his arrival at Mudgee hospital to Royal Prince Alfred Sydney, where they said he needed multiple pins in his leg, massive skin grafts and that he would probably never walk again.
Kylie said she was lucky to find out from one of the adults who returned some information about the boys status and what happened.
From what she heard the woman driving had apparently had an arthritic attack and lost control of the boat whilst the towel wrapped around the boy got caught in the motor.
She also found out the blades had only been sharpened the day before.
Kylie was only 26 and working in banking at the time, with no experience with first aid. She now makes sure to continue being trained for the rest of her life.
"It is just so quick that something like that can happen, and you don't know what to do."
Kylie is asking the Mudgee community to help her get in touch with his family or the boy who would now be 48-years-old.
If you know who this man could be or anything about this incident please contact the Mudgee Guardian.
