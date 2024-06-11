New Clinical DEXA Bone Density Scanner in Mudgee

Lumos Imaging practice welcomes its first Clinical DEXA Bone Density Scanner (DEXA) that will transform medical imaging in Mudgee.
The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) machine is able to screen bone density in older residents helping with the management and diagnosis of Osteoporosis.
Central West Lumus Operations manager, Nicole Evans advocated for the service to be offered in Mudgee.
"Lumus Imaging has a strong focus on servicing regional, rural, and remote communities," she said.
"We understand that communities like Mudgee often have to travel for health services."
With Australia's ageing population, Osteoporosis is a major health issue.
All patients over 70 are eligible for a bulk-billed DEXA and patients under 70 with certain medical conditions also qualify for a bulk-billed scan.
A fall can result in a broken and with DEXA, Lumos Imaging can see if bone density is compromised and then work with a GP to create solutions towards increasing its density.
The machine's scans also provide highly accurate body composition information that can be used to influence fitness, training and weight loss.
"When you weigh yourself, and the number hasn't changed, it doesn't account for any changes in the fat and muscle ratios you have achieved on a weight loss or fitness program," Ms Evans said.
The DEXA composition scan can measure muscle and fat changes, identify the concerning visceral fat around organs and track weight loss progress with a colour map of the body that visibly demonstrates these improvements Ms Evens said.
This scan can provide both initial baseline and ongoing measurements to monitor results and progress towards your goals.
Lumos Imaging is looking forward to working with the machine and seeing its benefits to the community.
