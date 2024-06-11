Urgent recall of Hungry Jack's children's toy after button battery concern

A toy in a Hungry Jack's children's meal promoting The Garfield Movie has been recalled.
The 'Burping Garfield', a cat-shaped plastic toy that makes burping sounds when activated, did not meet button battery standards under the Australian Consumer Law.
The product does not include the required warning information.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found a "risk of choking, serious injury or death if young children gain access to the button/coin batteries and swallow or place them inside their body".
Consumers are advised to stop using the product and place the toy out of reach of children.
They can also return the toy to their nearest Hungry Jack's restaurant for a free replacement non-battery toy. For more information, consumers can contact Hungry Jack's by calling 1300 852 326 or emailing hja.customerservice@hungryjacks.com.au
The Garfield Movie is a 2024 American animated adventure comedy film based on the comic strip Garfield created by Jim Davis.
