Renovator potential as former Hargraves gold rush pub to hit market

In what could be a renovators delight a former gold rush era hotel is about to hit the market in the historic village of Hargraves.
While vacant for the past couple of years, the heritage listed building has a history dating back to the 1860s.
For many years called the Cricketers Arms Inn, the building was converted into a private residence in the 1950s.
Owner Wally Broadhurst said the building is unique and would suit a buyer dedicated to restoring heritage buildings.
"There's great potential there and with government grants for heritage restoration [it's a great opportunity]," he said.
"It's one of those things though - someone has got to fall in love with it and want to do it.
"Someone that can do the majority of the work themselves."
Originally a Cobb & Co hotel, the building was converted into a pub in the 1870s by Robert Jones.
An Irish immigrant, Jones had lived at Coonabarabran and eventually became the state member for Mudgee.
After moving through a number of owners, the pub was turned into a house after the NSW government cancelled the pub's liquor license in 1923 due to the owner's drunkenness - forcing him to sell.
Hargraves was the site of the earliest gold rush in the area when three huge gold deposits were found in June 1851.
Originally called Louisa Creek, it was renamed after Edward Hargraves.
The prospector claimed to have found gold in February of 1851 - starting the Australian gold rush - however this was later contested by other prospectors.
By the 1870s the bustling fields of nearby Hill End stripped the village of most of its population.
Once home to three pubs, the old Cricketers Arms building is the only one remaining in Hargraves.
Mr Broadhurst said the property will go on the market for $180,000, likely making it the cheapest property in the region.
"It sounds amazing but like I said it does need a lot or work but in saying that you won't over capitalise because of the growing market in Hargraves itself," he said.
"For example the house across the road was lived in but sold for $330,000.
"You could imagine someone buying this property and putting $200,000 into it and making it absolutely beautiful."
