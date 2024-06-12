Mudgee Lakers face tough competition at John Martin Country Tournament

The Mudgee Lakers brought their best to the court this long weekend, facing off the region's rising basketball stars in the John Martin NSW Country Basketball Tournament.
Competing in Maitland from June 8 to 10, the Mudgee Lakers were represented in the Under 14s Boys (Division 3) and Under 16s Boys (Divisions 2 and 3).
The U14s fought well over the weekend, but with a tough draw across four matches were only able to win one game. The Finals winner, Kiama Yellow, had only beaten Mudgee Lakers by 12 points in the previous rounds - a sign of the close competition.
Though wins were low, morale was high. The Lakers finished the weekend with a win over Shoalhaven Tigers, 46-35, and James Gooley gave a fierce performance with an average 14 points per game - tied first for the best average across the weekend.
Assistant Coach Ben Edmunds said the weekend was a great experience, and there were good performances to build on for next year's Representative Season.
In the U16s Division 2, the Lakers steamrolled through their first four games, including a decisive 73-43 win over the Orange Eagles. Logan Geddes also scored 23 points in two consecutive games.
It wasn't until their last match against the Tumut Timberwolves that the Lakers lost a game for the weekend, and even that was by a mere seven points.
Likewise, the U16s Division 3 team gave a strong effort for an even two wins and two losses, with a standout performance from Charles Mckid securing 72 points over the long weekend.
The John Martin Country Tournament is an annual event which supports the development of regional athletes, giving aspiring young basketball players a chance to compete and challenge themselves.
