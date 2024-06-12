Everything Mechanical marks 20 years with open day celebration

Running a small business is a round the clock operation but for at least one day next week the owners of Everything Mechanical will have a small window to reflect.
Stuart and Tina Barnes are celebrating 20 years servicing the Mudgee region - repairing cars, buses and even fire trucks.
Back in 2004 the couple went out on a limb. With two young kids they opened a small workshop in Lyons Lane and after 12 months hired their first apprentice.
"Then we purchased another mechanical workshop in Mudgee that was owned by Greg Bartrim and moved our workshop from Lyons Lane to Depot Road," Stuart Barnes said.
"We went from this little one and a half man show to a fair size workshop and in 2013 we bought our current premises we're in now."
While Stuart was born in Mudgee, the pair met in Dubbo while the mechanic worked repairing coaches. After their wedding they moved back to Mudgee.
Aside from working five days a week in the school canteen, Tina handles the business paperwork and in that time the duo have built up a loyal customer base.
"We've seen a lot of vehicles in that time and we've still got some customers from when we first started that are still with us," Stuart said.
"The size of the vehicles that we service range from the small box trailers right through to your semi-trailers and even some agricultural equipment which we do from time to time but the locals for us are our key customers."
The business, like the rest of the country, has had to navigate a steep increase in costs, whether it be electricity or parts but Stuart said lowering the amount passed onto customers is always a main priority.
While they both love running their business, there are compromises made along the way.
"For myself I didn't think it would be as difficult as it is," Stuart said. "You hear people in business say 'you can do what you want' but in the last few years we haven't had that freedom of where you could just go on holidays when you want to."
To celebrate their two decades, Everything Mechanical is holding an open day on Friday, June 21, from 12pm to 5pm. Guests can enjoy a free sausage sizzle and merchandise while catching product demonstrations from suppliers such as Penrite, Roo Systems, Donaldson Filtration and Maxus.
There will be a live re-mapping demonstration, dyno tuning and a vehicle showcase.
