Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Everything Mechanical marks 20 years with open day celebration

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 12 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tina and Stuart Barnes after receiving a Business Mudgee award in 2023. Picture supplied
Tina and Stuart Barnes after receiving a Business Mudgee award in 2023. Picture supplied

Running a small business is a round the clock operation but for at least one day next week the owners of Everything Mechanical will have a small window to reflect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.