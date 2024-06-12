Striking works take honours at Gulgong Art Show as committee calls for help

A striking clay piece is among the winners from a highly successful Gulgong Art Show.
Running from June 7 to 9 at the Gulgong Memorial Hall, more than $5,000 in prizes were on offer across a number of categories.
Winning the $3,000 main prize was Margaret Hogan for her work Twilight on the Fish.
About 150 people packed into the hall on opening night - enjoying wines from Craigmoor Cellar Door and Gulgong's Post Office Hotel.
Over the long weekend, more than 500 viewed the artworks, voting for their favourite piece.
After votes were counted it was revealed Gulgong potter Reanne O'Rourke was the people's choice for her work Not Ready Yet.
Supported by Mid-Western Regional Council and Wollar Solar, the committee of four from Gulgong Arts made a tremendous effort in pulling everything together.
One guest voted for the cooking such was the quality of the delicious canapés catered by Jenny Ringsing.
The committee said a huge amount of work goes into coordinating the event and warned without additional help and volunteer support, the event will not run in 2025.
Guest judge Luke Sciberras from Hill End selected the remaining award winners. The committee said Luke was enormously impressed by the great array of outstanding artworks on display, many of which were worthy of the big prize.
In addition, he was so impressed he invented a judge's commendation award and personally sponsored this $200 prize for an exquisite linoprint by 18-year-old Madiha Baz called Marakech.
Best Exhibit - Adult - $3000
Margaret Hogan - Twilight on the Fish
Helen Oakley Memorial Award - $500
Michelle Steven - In the cafe window
Richard Cross Memorial Award - $500
Nikki Hunter - Number 43
Best Exhibit - Youth - $500
Chloe Mini - Sombre
Best artwork by an artist living with a disability
Tanya Green - My dog Frankee
Judge's Commendation - $200
Madiha Baz - Marrakech
People's Choice Award - $500
Reanne O'Rourke - Not Quite Ready
Highly Commended - Non-monetary
The committee thanked those who helped, often at late notice, but said it would be great to have more help in June next year.
To contact Gulgong Arts, email artscouncilgulgong@gmail.com or reach out on Facebook at gulgong.arts.
