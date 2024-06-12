Guilty plea to shocking Oberon murder

A MAN accused of the 2023 shooting of his future son-in-law has pleaded guilty to his murder.
Luke Samouel Simon, now 57, formerly of Jenolan Street, Oberon, appeared via audio-visual link-up before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, June 12 before magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, where he entered his plea.
Simon, who is in custody, could be seen entering the AVL room in a wheelchair with his knee strapped. He was wearing prison clothes and sat silently, but at one point gestured to the screen with his middle finger.
After the plea was entered, Ms Ellis spoke to Simon, saying it had been a long process to get to this (point) and she accepted his plea of guilty to the charge.
She noted, for when the matter goes to the Supreme Court, that Simon entered his plea at the earliest opportunity.
Simon will appear in the Supreme Court Sydney on July 5.
Ms Ellis asked Simon if he had any questions and he replied simply: "No, Your Honour."
Simon was accused of shooting Damien Conlon - his daughter's fiancé - shortly after 8am on February 9, 2023.
Statements by police said officers from Chifley Police District were called to a home in Jenolan Street in Oberon at about 8am on the Thursday and found Conlon with a gunshot wound.
Simon was arrested at the house and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with murder and refused bail.
Bail was not applied for on Wednesday, June 12, and it was formally refused by Ms Ellis.
Simon will appear before the Supreme Court via AVL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.