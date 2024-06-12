Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Guilty plea to shocking Oberon murder

Updated June 13 2024 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN accused of the 2023 shooting of his future son-in-law has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.