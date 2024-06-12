Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Calare among electorates spending eye watering amount on flags

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 13 2024 - 10:48am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCormack, Barnaby Joyce, Mark Coulton and Andrew Gee have all expensed thousands of dollars worth of flags. File pictures
Michael McCormack, Barnaby Joyce, Mark Coulton and Andrew Gee have all expensed thousands of dollars worth of flags. File pictures

Residents of Calare might be surprised to learn they are among four regional federal electorates footing large bills for Australian, Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander flags.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.