'Did not make sense to change Calare's boundaries': Gee gives opinion on seat decision

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee says the proposal to leave his seat's electoral boundaries alone "shows that our communities are thriving".
The former National and now independent has, however, noted that "the boundaries aren't final yet" and he anticipates he'll be making a further submission on the subject before a redistribution in NSW is finalised.
The future of Mr Gee's federal seat had been uncertain since the news that a NSW seat would be axed due to Western Australia's rise in population earning it an additional MP in Canberra.
But an announcement from the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday, June 14 proposed that the federal seat including Orange and Bathurst should remain as Calare.
There are no changes being suggested for Calare's boundaries, meaning the areas of Cabonne, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney and Wellington remain with Bathurst and Orange as the main centres for the seat.
The seat of North Sydney, meanwhile, is proposed to be abolished.
Objections are now able to be lodged about the proposed changes in NSW.
"I'm pleased that the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has decided not to move the electoral boundaries of Calare," Mr Gee said in a statement.
"I made two submissions putting forward that there should be no change to the boundaries.
"To me, it did not make sense to change Calare's boundaries when it is one of the few electorates in New South Wales that meets the AEC's voter enrolment quotas.
"It shows that our communities are thriving and that there are strong communities of interest between them.
"I'm grateful that the draft boundaries align with my submissions.
"The boundaries aren't final yet, and I would anticipate making a further submission affirming that the draft boundaries for Calare should be made permanent."
Mr Gee said in his statement that he "always thought that the Liberal Party submission that Calare should be abolished and the name removed was always more of a political submission, rather than one that reflected the best interests of the Central West".
The NSW Liberal Party had suggested combining Lithgow, Mudgee, Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney with the central and upper Blue Mountains and calling this seat Macquarie.
The current seat of Macquarie, under the Liberal Party suggestion, would have been renamed, while the Calare name would have disappeared.
Under the Liberals' suggestion, Orange would have shifted from Calare to the seat of Riverina.
Mr Gee said the draft boundaries "look very sensible for our country communities".
"I won't be saying too much more on it as I believe it's important to let the AEC get on with its work. I'll continue to have input via the submissions process," he said.
Mr Gee told ACM in 2023 that predicting electoral boundary changes "is a bit like long range weather forecasting, or having a punt on who will master Mount Panorama-Wahluu this October".
"It's a very uncertain business with a lot still up in the air," he said at the time.
But he was more expansive on the subject in his submission to the AEC about the redistribution, saying "Calare and its communities are growing, not shrinking", the communities within Calare retain strong connections and "limited communities of interest exist outside of the existing boundaries".
ACM also contacted NSW Upper House member Sam Farraway about the boundaries for Calare remaining unchanged.
Mr Farraway announced in February 2024 that he was stepping down as shadow minister for regional transport and roads to dedicate more "energy, experience and passion to the Central West".
With the Nationals having guaranteed they would be running a candidate against the now independent Calare MP Mr Gee at the next election, many have assumed Mr Farraway has the Calare seat in mind.
"The reality is that I've always had an interest in federal politics. I ran for the senate in 2019 and I wasn't successful but it was a fantastic experience before entering state parliament," Mr Farraway said in February 2024 when questioned about his interest in Calare.
"I genuinely can't answer the question until the electoral commission hand down draft boundaries.
"What I can commit to is supporting David Littleproud and my federal colleagues every week while they're here, on the ground in the Central West."
Mr Farraway had not provided a comment to ACM about the proposal to leave the Calare boundaries as they are as of the time of publication.
