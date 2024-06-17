Rugby league community bands together after loss of one of their own

The rugby league community has banded together after the death of Wellington Cowboy Graham Peckham.
The Cowboys posted a tribute to Peckham on their Facebook page last week before a minute silence was held before the Peter McDonald Premiership match between Mudgee and Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
All Wellington players wore black armbands during their respective matches with all but first grade coming away with the win.
A talented junior with Wellington, Peckham was part of a tour to Europe which included fellow Cowboys Kotoni Staggs and Will Lousick.
"He was as tough and hard as they came, he was filled with talent and shined on the field, he also embodied what brotherhood meant," the club posted on their Facebook page.
Chasing players before kick-off, Justin Toomey-White's side would eventually lose to Mudgee 36-10 in the main game.
"It was a really brave effort, it's been a massive week for us with what is happening with our community after losing a brother," the Wellington captain-coach said.
"It's been really tough, we just wanted to put our best foot forward. There are some wounded troops and some troops with a broken heart at the moment.
"But we'll take a lot more positives than negatives out of that performance."
While there was sledging on the field, after the match Mudgee coach Clay Priest took a minute to go into the Wellington sheds.
"It's been probably a tough week for them understanding what's gone on for them," he said.
"I just wanted to touch on that on behalf and myself, we wanted to send them the love and respect. This is about unity with the boys and communities and football itself.
"The respect we show to them I'm hoping will go a long way and that's what it's about."
Mudgee also invited The Amend Project to the group to spread awareness for Men's mental health month.
