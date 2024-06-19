Council to trial extended pool season while acknowledging indoor pool challenges

Council will trial a longer swimming season this year, extending the season by eight weeks.
At the June 19 meeting, councillors voted unanimously to trial the extended 2024/2025 season while acknowledging the community's desire for an indoor pool facility and conceding that the considerable cost of the facility and ongoing search for grant opportunities means any such project will take time to eventuate.
The trial period will go from Saturday, August 31, 2024 to Friday, September 27, 2024 and from Monday, April 28, 2025 to Sunday, May 25, 2025. The hours of operation will be 6am to 10am and focus mainly on lap swimmers with the water park to remain closed during the trial.
This would mean the Mudgee Pool would only be closed completely for three months a year.
'Acknowledging the desire of the community for all-year round swimming and potential timeframes for an indoor pool complex to eventuate, it would be appropriate to explore interim solutions such as extending the current pool season on a trial basis. It is therefore proposed that the season for Mudgee pool be extended as a trial for the upcoming pool season,' the council agenda read.
The additional hours is estimated to cost ratepayers approximately $5,000 per week, thus increasing the council budget by $40,000 over the eight week trial period.
Council continues to investigate financing options and grant opportunities for the construction of an indoor swimming pool in Mudgee.
This has been the case since the last motion was moved in September 2022 and remains as 'to be reported at a future Council meeting'.
Council surveyed 2500 of the region's residents from May 2016 to February 2017 as part of a review of its Community Strategic Plan. Respondents rated an indoor pool or aquatic centre as their second-highest rated priority project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.