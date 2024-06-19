Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council to trial extended pool season while acknowledging indoor pool challenges

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated June 19 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council will trial a longer swimming season this year, extending the season by eight weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.