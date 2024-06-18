Governor-General's Kandos visit bookends decade of museum transformation

Kandos played host to one of the most momentous occasions in our region's history this morning.
His Excellency, Governor-General David Hurley and Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley made the momentus visit to Kandos to the region reveal the Kandos Museum masterplan to the public on Tuesday morning, June 18.
The Kandos space was buzzing with those interested to see the masterplan and to welcome the Governor-General to town. State Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee were in attendance also.
It has been ten years since Mr Hurley was last in Kandos. In October 2014, during the Kandos centenary celebrations, he attended the re-opening of the Kandos Museum in his capacity as then newly-minted NSW Governor. Today's visit will effectively mark the end of his tenure as Governor-General. An occasion not lost on the Governor-General.
Mr Hurley told the Mudgee Guardian that this visit, among his final official duties, was an important one.
"I'm delighted to be back - and as we said outside today - to the fact that it's good to complete the circle for us in the viceregal role," Mr Hurley said.
"This was the first location we came to visit and this will be the last one for us. There's just a lovely feel to that and great to catch up with people from then."
The Kandos Museum masterplan is a bold vision for the museum, to transform the small town destination into one of national significance with a goal to lift visitor numbers lifted from 3,000 per year to 30,000 per year. The installation of the rooftop garden at the beginning of 2024 marked the end of a years-long series of additions and enhancements at the museum that began in 2020.
In the decade since his last visit, the Kandos Museum has grown greatly in scope and popularity, chiefly owing to the tireless work put in by Buzz Sanderson and the team of volunteers that keep the museum thriving.
"You've got to really compliment the volunteers, Buzz and the others here who've - you can see they've put hours and hours of work into this and it's well worthwhile to visit," Mr Hurley said.
"If you ever wanted to know how your grandparents and all those people that might have lived, this is a place to come to. It's got so much here."
Museum president Buzz Sanderson said it was a privilege to have the Governor-General back to Kandos.
"It's great to have him here. We're delighted because we're honoured. There's a bit of history in as much that David Hurley opened the museum back in 2014 when he was the freshly-invested Governor of New South Wales," Mr Sanderson said.
"It is truly a delight to have the Hurleys back for what is probably their last brass plate."
Mid-Western Regional Councillor Peter Shelley said the museum is an impressive achievement.
"The museum is just a wonderful asset for the whole region," Cr Shelley said.
"I remember when we first took it [museum] over from a council perspective, there was a bit of a shitfight over who was going to take it over but it wasn't a hard choice because Buzz and the people we gave it to have done a fantastic job."
