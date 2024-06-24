Revealed: The most popular baby names in Mudgee for 2023

When Amber Gilmore was pregnant with her third child, she didn't expect to let anyone else pick a name, let alone her 11-year-old son.
"Jordan chose his name as I couldn't think of one for the life of me," the mother of three said.
"He said Noah is cute for a baby boy but also a strong name for when he is a man."
Noah came out on top as the most popular boy's name in the Mudgee region in 2023 according to data from NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages. Rounding out the boys list were the names Henry, Hunter, Harrison and Joseph.
Similarly, the most popular girls name in Mudgee in 2023 was Ruby, followed by Penelope, Matilda, Madeline, Georgia, Olive, Harriet, Daisy, Remi, Lily and Willow.
Milli and Nick Bligh welcomed their first child, Ruby Bligh to world on December 21 last year. Milli told the Mudgee Guardian that the name was one they felt was right.
"We were throwing names out one morning on our daily morning walk and Ruby was the only one we both agreed on and the name we kept coming back too," she said.
Mudgee's top names don't necessarily reflect the top names from across the state.
Isla was the most popular girls name, a first, while Oliver was the most chosen by parents of boys. Rounding out the top 10 were Olivia, Mia, Charlotte, Ava, Lily, Sophia, Evelyn and Matilda. Mudgee's top name, Noah remained popular as the second most common boys name in 2023, followed by Leo, Henry, Theodore, Luca, Hudson, William, Lucas and Charlie.
Riley, Gabriella, Harlow, Claire, Anastasia, Leah, Charlie, Elodie, Jasmine and Quinn slipped out of the 100 most popular girls' names in 2023 according to the data.
Girls
Source: NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages. Some names were omitted from the results by Births, Deaths and Marriages for privacy reasons.
