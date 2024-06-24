Revealed: The most popular baby names in Mudgee for 2023

Isla was the most popular girls name, a first, while Oliver was the most chosen by parents of boys. Rounding out the top 10 were Olivia, Mia, Charlotte, Ava, Lily, Sophia, Evelyn and Matilda. Mudgee's top name, Noah remained popular as the second most common boys name in 2023, followed by Leo, Henry, Theodore, Luca, Hudson, William, Lucas and Charlie.

