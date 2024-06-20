'No role model': Former manager says PCYC needs locally based officer

Mudgee PCYC is without a locally based youth engagement officer placing young people at a disadvantage, according to a former centre manager.
Brianna McNabb, who managed the centre for 18 months until April this year, said after long time Youth Engagement Officer (YEO) Brett Paulson relocated in January a decision was made by NSW Police to service the centre from Dubbo.
A YEO is a specialised position working under the youth command division where officers case manage young offenders and work closely with at risk youth to help them head in the right direction.
Ms McNabb said to her knowledge, no officers from Dubbo had attended the Mudgee centre since the change, leaving a void in the PCYC programs.
"One of the main ones is Fit for Life which runs on a Wednesday morning at 7am," she said.
"You pick up the kids from their house and take them to the club. They do exercise and it's like setting them up for the day, showing them the way it should be and how we should be starting our day."
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said he has been pushing for the position to be based at Mudgee and has made representations to the Police Minister Yasmin Catley.
"The position of the Youth Engagement Officer is attached to and controlled by Youth Command and unfortunately it has decided not to base a position out of Mudgee, but it will be serviced by the Dubbo position," he said.
Ms McNabb said another police officer completed a four week secondment earlier in the year and had expressed a desire to stay on, however the decision was made to remove the position.
She said the role, previously held by Mr Paulson for more than 11 years, required special training.
"Everyone knew if you got into trouble you've got to answer to Brett and he deals with it," she said.
"He's moved to Nelson Bay to do the same role and they've [NSW Police] have gone no we're not putting a police officer back there which then means all the kids that we've been working with have no role model.
Ms McNabb said about 15 at risk young people use the Fit for Life service.
"[PCYC] staff aren't trained in what the police officer does," she said. "We can only do so much, be there to listen, a lot of them spend every single day there after school, before school or come in because they know they can shoot hoops and they can come and talk to us.
"But they also come for that police officer and the reassurance they get."
