Over-50s rush to take up village culture at Mudgee Lifestyle Estate

A new over-50s residential estate is giving Mudgee residents the option to downsize while enjoying all the perks of a village lifestyle.
Mudgee Spring Lifestyle Estate officially opened on Saturday, June 15, and will provide affordable housing to the older community situated amongst resort style amenities like a pickleball court and gym.
The estate, owned by land lease company Lincoln Place, is the 22nd community launched by the business.
Announced late last year, the development cost more than $14 million with homes starting at $495,000.
Land leasing allows residents to buy the home while leasing the land through a fee, making it cheaper by avoiding stamp duty and council fees.
Lincoln Place CEO Paul Yeo was on hand to welcome new residents on Saturday, while also answering questions about the new estate.
"It was a brilliant day and very well attended," he said. "There were lots of locals and some really good feedback on what we're building there and the houses and the design.
"The response has been great [so far]. We're almost fully sold through the first stage release which is fantastic so we'll get on with building and then moving through into the next release."
Formed in 2018 by Nick Collishaw and Ben Hindmarsh, Lincoln Place has grown to become a market leader in the land lease sector.
While the country grapples with a housing shortage, land leasing has been credited with providing affordable options to the over-50s population who want to move from the upkeep of a bigger house into a low maintenance community village.
Mr Yeo said it is a valuable option, with the estate offering social activities where residents can enjoy a balanced lifestyle.
"It's giving an opportunity to downsizers to release a bit of equity in the family home and move into a community where there's lots of amenity," he said.
"They get to stay in the area that they know and love and we build these communities and we continue to own , operate, staff and support the community facilities through their lifetime as well."
Mudgee Spring Lifestyle Estate is located at 38 Spring Flat Road.
