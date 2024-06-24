It's raining tries: Dragons' fiery offence secures seventh straight win

ST Pat's became the latest team to fall victim to a lethal Mudgee Dragons defence when the hosts were handily beaten by the Peter McDonald Premiership front runners at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
The Dragons had an answer for everything the Saints threw their way at Bathurst as they ran out 46-10 winners to keep themselves perched atop the ladder.
Despite losing two players to the sin bin across the opening half Mudgee were still able to a 24-6 lead at the break and rarely took a step back.
Dragons centre Camden Sutton scored a first half brace while winger Eth Pegus matched that effort in the second half.
"We know it's always hard over here at Pat's but we came over and got the job done. We're really happy with that," Sutton said.
"We lost two to the bin there and we had to work hard for each other. That really boosted our confidence. We're really happy with our defence."
Dragons have now scored an average of 7.75 tries per game this season.
While there were some entertaining and physical moments through the middle of the park it was a game where the Dragons backs showcased their skills.
On numerous occasions Dragons created overlaps on both edges of the park and scored several tries through big runs out of their own half.
"It's all thanks to the boys in the middle," Sutton said.
"I can only do what they set up through the middle so I'm real happy with that.
"It's a long year. We're at the middle now so this is the hard part.
"If we can get through that that then hopefully we'll good at the back end of the year."
Saints coach Chris Osborne said his side had a much improved outing compared to the previous week's loss to Dubbo CYMS but they simply had no answer for the Dragons.
"Effort-wise and attitude-wise they were heaps better than last week," he said.
"Early on we started well but Mudgee held us out. They're just such a quality side. They're young, they're full of speed and they're the benchmark.
"That's why they put 60 on Dubbo CYMS and why they've put 46 on us today."
St Pat's enjoyed the biggest share of field position in the opening 15 minutes but missed two golden opportunities to score - and the visitors soon punished them.
A Sutton chip and chase try was followed by a try for Harrison Hopkins out of his own half of the field.
Saints hooker Jack O'Neill and Dragons five eighth Jackson Littlejohn were sent to the sin bin following an altercation but that didn't stop Mudgee's momentum, with Sutton finding his second try just a few minutes later.
Pat's got their first points when a deflected grubber kick wound up in the hands of Haze Reweti, who crashed through a gap to score a try.
When Clay Priest was sin binned for dangerous contact it opened the door for the Saints to make a comeback but it instead led to one of the most entertaining tries of the season.
Dragons were able to regather a kick down the right sideline, somehow keep the ball in play, then passed through many pairs of hands before winding up with David West who scored under the posts.
Pegus scored twice within the first five minutes of the new half to effectively seal the game for the Dragons, barring a disaster.
Cody Godden and Wil Stockton piled on the pain for Pat's with two more tries,
Caleb Wardman's consolation try inside the final five minutes got Pat's into double figures.
