Wig and sunglasses not enough to disguise woman using stolen bank card

A 34-year-old woman has tried to disguise herself in a silver wig and dark sunglasses as she uses a stolen credit card to buy petrol and drinks.
Hannah Grace Fazeldeen, of Dubbo, pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Court documents state on Sunday, February 25, 2024 the card was stolen after the victim fell asleep in his lounge chair around midnight and some time after a co-accused of Fazeldeen entered the home through an unlocked doorway.
The co-accused made his way to the kitchen area of the home next to where the victim was asleep and stole keys to the victim's car and his National Australia Bank card, before leaving and meeting up with Fazeldeen.
The pair made their way to Ampol Service Station on Brisbane and Cobra Street and the co-accused gave Fazeldeen the bank card he had stolen.
At 4.31am on Monday, February 26 Fazeldeen and the co-accused used the stolen card to buy a $70 packet of cigarettes.
Police arrived for an unrelated task and saw Fazeldeen and the co-accused walk away from the petrol station.
After the police left the service station Fazeldeen and the co-accused returned and bought $70 worth of food using the stolen card.
The pair then go their separate ways, with Fazeldeen keeping the stolen bank card.
At 7.43am a man drove Fazeldeen and a group of people to Ampol Service Station on Windsor Parade.
One of the occupants of the car filled it up with $94 worth of petrol.
Fazeldeen stepped out of the car in clothes that covered most of her tattoos, wearing a silver wig and large dark sunglasses.
She walked into the service station and selected several drinks from the fridge before making her way to the counter.
Fazeldeen used the stolen card to pay for the fuel and drinks before leaving.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the tattoos on her collarbone can be seen in both incidents.
On February 27, police found the car Fazeldeen had been in, which had a pair of pink Nike sneakers identical to those she had worn at the time of the incident. Her silver wig was also found in the car.
The items were DNA tested and identified Fazeldeen as the owner.
On Saturday, April 13 police attended the Cascades Motel to speak with Fazeldeen before placing her under arrest.
She was then taken to Dubbo Police Station where she admitted to committing the crimes.
Legal Aid solicitor Simon Populin told the court his client has had difficulties getting housing and was suffering from homelessness at the time of the offence.
"She has had significant mental health issues but she has plans to move to Gulgong and reside with her mother until she can get back on her feet," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and sentenced Fazeldeen to a six month conditional release order.
