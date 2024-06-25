Mudgee artist wins major prize at Art Unlimited exhibition

Art Unlimited opened on Friday, with nearly 400 entries and a significant turnout of art enthusiasts and guests, making the Dunedoo event an undeniable success.
The evening showcased exceptional talent across four main categories of hanging art, photography, ceramics and printmaking, highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of the artistic community.
Guests were welcomed by Dunedoo Lions Club president, Graham Potbury, before Nick Lowther from ABC Western Plains took to the stage as MC.
The judges included Mudgee Arts Precinct gallery curator Lizzy Galloway, photography teacher and widely published photographer, Alina Maclean, highly acclaimed potter Lise Edwards, and curator and partner in Gallery 47 Rylstone, Virginia Hadmer.
Among the highlights was Mudgee's own Michelle Steven receiving the coveted $3,000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for hanging art. Her piece, 'Cosmos in Glass Bottle,' captivated the judges and audience, securing her a top spot among 265 entries in the hanging art category.
Judge for this category, Lizzy Galloway, praised Michelle Steven's work,
"The artist has taken the still life and elevated it to confidently produce a very elegant artwork. The combination of charcoal and ink as the medium is cleverly manipulated to create the restrained, muted palette which gives a certain moodiness to the work, highlighted by the textures in the background," she said.
"The shadows are beautiful and give further depth to the work. The glass bottle - notoriously difficult to reproduce well - further elucidates the competence of the artist."
Other local artists recognised for their artworks include Peter Marshall who received a highly commended award for his striking artwork titled 'The State of Things' along with Kristy West who also received a highly commended award for her printmaking artwork titled 'Old Friends'.
The Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art is one of the many prestigious awards presented at the event, highlighting outstanding achievements in various artistic disciplines. Michelle Steven's victory adds to the list of notable successes for artists from the Mudgee area, reinforcing the region's reputation as a hub for creativity and artistic excellence.
The Acen Australia Prize for Ceramics is one of the many prestigious awards presented at the event, highlighting outstanding achievements in various artistic disciplines.
Geoff's victory adds to the list of notable successes for artists from western NSW this year, reinforcing the region's reputation as a hub for creativity and artistic excellence.
The Janace Holmes Family Memorial Prize was awarded to Susan Yagjian from Dubbo for her artwork, Well Worn.
Other local artists recognised for their artworks include Belinda Dimarzio Bryan from Warren, who received a highly commended award for her photograph titled, Blackout, which depicts the orchestral event in Warren where power was lost and guests used their phones to illuminate the stage.
Laura Holland, Dubbo, also received a highly commended award for her printmaking artwork, Dad Loves to Laugh.
The ABC Western Plains prize is awarded to the artwork which best depicts regional NSW, and this year it was awarded to Deb Michelle-Smith from Narrabri for her striking painting titled On The Plains Where the Bustards Roam.
In its 16th year, Art Unlimited event continues to be a vital platform for artists to share their work and connect with the community.
This year's exhibition has been a remarkable success, reflecting the diverse and dynamic art scene regional NSW along with the desire for artists to return to exhibiting and attending workshops after the COVID-19 hiatus.
Guests enjoyed food prepared by The Dunedoo Central School Food Technology students and wines supplied by Bunnamagoo Wines in Mudgee.
The Art Unlimited Exhibition will be open June 29-30, 2024.
