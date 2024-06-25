Three Tails and Logan Wines team up for unique wine, beer fusion

A Mudgee brewer and winemaker are turning heads with their unique collaboration fusing wine and beer in a can.
The experts at Three Tails Brewery and renowned winemaker Logan Wines have combined to produce Two Worlds Collide 2.0, a riesling kolsch.
The combination is the second in a series by local brewer Three Tails and this time mixes Logan's riesling grapes with the brewer's hops.
Perfect for beer connoisseurs, the new drop is a variation of the kolsch, a pale beer with fruity flavours originating from Germany.
Three Tails co-owner Mick Ash said the two businesses were excited by the result.
"We're thrilled to release our new Two Worlds Collide beer - the latest in our series of collaborations with Mudgee winemakers," he said.
"Two Worlds Collide is a fantastic way to pay homage to Mudgee's award-winning wine region, while also shining a light on its emerging brewing scene.
"We couldn't be happier with this year's result - Two Worlds Collide is a highly drinkable brew that's perfect for beer and wine lovers alike."
This year's edition of the Two Worlds Collide series is the second collaboration between Three Tails and a local winemaker.
The brewery collaborated with Robert Stein Winery in 2023 to create a rose/shiraz lager. The beer proved hugely popular and featured on Channel 7's Sunrise.
Logan Wines winemaker Peter Logan said he was inspired to create the beer by his regular trips to Germany.
"We chose Riesling because we wanted to make a beer that was quite fresh and bright," he said.
"The Riesling flavour has strong lemon and lime characters in the grapes, but once the juice starts fermenting, it releases other flavours like mandarin and orange blossom flowers, which work well with a kolsch-style lager.
"I go to Germany a lot for work, and I love the air there in spring. Their beers taste so fresh, and I wanted this collaboration to bring that same feeling and essence to everyone who drinks it."
The beer's official launch is on the weekend of June 29 and 30 held at Logan Wines. Also enjoy a Texas BBQ provided by Smokin Bro & Co. Bookings are essential and can be made at www.loganwines.com.au.
Two Worlds Collide is available for sale at Three Tales Brewery and Logan Wines along with participating wholesalers across central west NSW.
