Landcare favourite returns for 2024 Small Farm Field Days

By Maddison O'Brien
June 26 2024 - 5:30am
Landcare Learnings are back at the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Will we see you in the Strawbale Building on July 12 and 13? Escape the winter chill, come inside and enjoy a cuppa with us while taking in the practical knowledge of our amazing lineup of talks and workshops. The program is consistent across both days and promises something for everyone.

