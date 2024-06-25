Landcare favourite returns for 2024 Small Farm Field Days

Landcare Learnings are back at the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Will we see you in the Strawbale Building on July 12 and 13? Escape the winter chill, come inside and enjoy a cuppa with us while taking in the practical knowledge of our amazing lineup of talks and workshops. The program is consistent across both days and promises something for everyone.
Starting at 10 AM, Local Landcare Coordinators Brooke and Maddi will kick off with "The Who What Where of Watershed Landcare," offering an overview of the many facets of Watershed Landcare, what we do and how you can get involved. The talk will cover recent wins and exciting upcoming projects.
At 11am, Sean Moore will delve into the fascinating world of "Insects in Agroecosystems." This interactive talk will explore the crucial roles insects play in our agricultural landscapes, from pollination to pest control. Whether you're a farmer, gardener, or simply a nature enthusiast, you'll get some new perspectives on insects on how important they are for holistic landscape health.
Join Mick Boller at 12pm for "The Story of Lue's Koalas," A hot topic amongst locals, Koala's at Lue are causing quite a stir! Meet the man behind recording sightings over the past decade. Mick brings to light the local conservation efforts surrounding this iconic Australian species. Learn about the challenges koalas face and how we can protect them. Mick's talk is a must for wildlife lovers.
At 1pm, Landcare Legends Anne Sedgers and Glenyse Tracey will share their "Secrets for Successful Plant Cuttings." This hands-on workshop will equip you with practical techniques to propagate plants effectively. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned gardener, you'll walk away with a plant cutting to take home and new skills to last a lifetime.
Mike from Dry Creek Farm will wrap up the day's sessions at 2pm with "Techniques for Hydrated Landscapes." Discover innovative methods to manage water efficiently on your land, think beyond swales and contours on any scale. This session is particularly timely as we all seek to adapt to changing climate conditions and water availability. Bring your questions for Mike, he is a wealth of knowledge.
In addition to the talks, don't miss the chance to purchase plants from our nursery at amazing prices: tubestock for $3.30 each, or $2.75 for members. Our Waterwise Garden Display will offer inspiration and practical tips for creating your own sustainable garden. Plus, we have heaps of resources, advice, and information available on how to care for and enhance your landscapes.
We look forward to seeing you there! Whether you're coming for the talks, the plants, or the camaraderie, the Landcare Learnings at the Mudgee Small Farm Field Days is where it's at.
