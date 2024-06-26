End of era as doctor Roberts closes chapter at Mudgee Medical Centre

Not many people refer to their work colleagues as family but for Dr Peter and Jane Roberts there is no other way to describe their time at Mudgee Medical Centre.
It's a sentiment reflected straight back from the centre's staff and the Mudgee community.
Dr Roberts, affectionately known as Robbo, is calling time on a 37-year career at the practice.
"It's been the hardest decision of my life," he said. "Now is the right time because I feel that I am ready for the next stage.
"It's been a pretty intense 37 years with a lot of after hours, a lot of very difficult situations over many years both in the hospital and here [at the centre].
"I think I need to hand over the reins to someone younger and with new ideas."
After graduating in 1981 from Sydney University and working in the UK, Dr Roberts spent three years doing paediatrics, obstetrics and anaesthetics in Newcastle - before settling in Mudgee in 1987.
Up until 2019, when he operated as both a GP and obstetrician, Dr Roberts had delivered more than 2,000 babies.
In that time he developed connections with large parts of the Mudgee community. Chances were you or someone you knew were delivered by Dr Roberts.
"I always had it in my mind that I wanted to be a country doctor," he said. "It was just the right time and Mudgee came up and we both thought what a great spot.
"We thought initially we'd only stay here for maybe five or 10 years but like a lot of people we would never be anywhere else now."
From the days of scribbling on notepads and rummaging though filing cabinets, Dr Roberts notes the impact of technology on treating patients.
He was also behind the centre's move from a converted house to a multi-million dollar facility that attracted more specialists to the region.
"The roof leaked terribly [at the old centre] and we couldn't get it fixed," he said. I had to have buckets in my room every time it rained and water would go down the back of my shirt as I was consulting."
Jane Roberts becomes emotional when she thinks of the medical centre staff.
"It's been family here, the extended family as in from the front desk to the back desk to the nurses to the doctors," she said.
"We've celebrated a lot together [and] we salute the professionalism of our doctors and staff here who provide such an amazing service.
"There's been a lot to celebrate but I think the true test has been how they've coped under fire."
Practice manager Colleen Best has worked alongside Dr Roberts for 15 years. She said the doctor's retirement will leave a hole.
"He is our leader, the voice of common sense, the peacemaker - the one that nothing's ever a problem," she said.
"He's just got complete integrity, trust, vision, leadership. He is the all round perfect doctor and person
"I [also] want to really give Jane credit. She was at home keeping everything together while he was serving the community and I just want her to be acknowledged."
Dr Roberts will say goodbye to last patient on Thursday, June 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.