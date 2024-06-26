Central West Rugby Union: in form Wombats host Parkes after CSU rout

Despite leading the competition after seven matches Mudgee coach John Carters expects his first grade side to face a stern test in the next three weeks.
It starts on Saturday, June 29, with the Wombats hosting Parkes on Old Boys Day. Carters said the competition is closer than what the ladder suggests.
"We've got a tough little run coming up now and when I say a tough run it will be a good test," he said.
"They're [Parkes] turning their season around, they've got renewed numbers - being the start of the year they were sort of struggling to have a second grade and they had 21 available for second grade on the weekend.
"We've seen this from Parkes before - a slow start - they've won the last three premierships so we're definitely not taking them lightly."
The Wombats showed no signs of rust after a three week break when they travelled to Charles Sturt University (CSU) on Saturday, June 22. Mudgee were rampant against an under-manned CSU outfit, running in 12 tries in a 74-5 victory.
Captain Scott Hedrick scored four tries winning the central west player of the round award across all divisions.
"He's mister versatile - he's been playing number eight mostly but he's played in the second row, the front row, the centres and he's even played on the wing this year," Carters said.
"The scoreline might suggest we were all over it with a 70 point win but there were a couple of times where we weren't playing the best and it's Scott that puts his hand up and leads from the front.
"He's really stepped up in his leadership but also in his ability on the field as well."
Mudgee also lead the New Holland Cup in second grade, recording a 75-17 win against CSU. Carters said the success of the two teams points to growing club depth.
"The success of first grade is sometimes the fact you've got a strong second grade that's able to step in," he said.
"They are really starting to hit their straps as well, they've only dropped the one game to Dubbo which was over there, so they are traveling really well at the moment.
"They've been really close the last couple of years as well losing the last two grand finals as minor premiers."
Following Saturday's Old Boys Day, the club will host Ladies Day on Saturday, July 6. Carters said it is a big event on the club's calendar.
"It's about getting out and recognising and thanking all the ladies that contribute to Mudgee Rugby," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.