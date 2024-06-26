Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Central West Rugby Union: in form Wombats host Parkes after CSU rout

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 26 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mudgee Wombats player is about to crash over for a try against CSU on Saturday, June 22. Picture by Ross Smith
A Mudgee Wombats player is about to crash over for a try against CSU on Saturday, June 22. Picture by Ross Smith

Despite leading the competition after seven matches Mudgee coach John Carters expects his first grade side to face a stern test in the next three weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.