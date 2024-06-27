Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Group 10 legend answers SOS after injury crisis hits Woodbridge club

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 28 2024 - 9:50am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the most recognisable faces in Group 10 history has made an extraordinary comeback after answering a SOS from his old club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.