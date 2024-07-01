Yellow Wiggle joins Mudgee High School's unveiling of AED machine

The efforts of Mudgee High School's 2023 graduates Rainbow Day Fundraiser has finally come to fruition, with the installation of an automotive external defibrillator (AED) machine.
The new machine installed outside Mudgee High School's entrance on Douro St was officially opened for community use by Greg Page on Friday, June 28.
Mr Page survived a sudden cardiac arrest while performing as the Yellow Wiggle at a 2020 concert fundraiser for bushfire victims and has remained an advocate ever since.
"The community should be really proud of the students and what they have done here at Mudgee," he said.
"To show the initiative to say they recognise a need, but to also raise the funds with the help of Mudgee businesses to get together to pull this off."
Each year, Year 12 students from Mudgee High School have a year-round fundraiser to raise money for a charity of their choice.
The efforts culminate to a Rainbow Day, where students collect roadside donations, hold a fete for local schools and give a farewell concert.
The class of 2023 raised a total of $28,690 and split the money between Mudgee's Volunteer Rescue Association and the Hearts of Cudgegong DEFIB Project.
The not-for-profit charity Heart of the Nation, founded by Mr Page in 2020 reports that only one in 20 survive a sudden cardiac arrest.
He credits his survival to the bystanders who called triple zero and started CPR, and the AED machine that restarted his heart.
"A lot of people don't understand that the AED gets the heart restarted," Mr Page said.
"CPR is important, but it's not generally going to restart the heart on its own."
"When somebody's heart stops, you need people to do something otherwise you will not survive."
Mr Page calls for all ages to be educated on sudden cardiac arrests and what bystanders can and should do to help.
"I think the sooner you can start educating people about this issue, the more it stays with them throughout life," he said.
With 80 per cent of cardiac arrests occurring at home, Mr Page acknowledged the importance of the new machine's residential location.
AED machines are simple to use, with no training required as the machine talks to you and tells you what to do.
Mr Page gave advice to youth and students who wish to make a difference but don't have the platform or know where to start.
"You don't need have to make a difference on a massive scale to make a difference," he said.
"You can make a difference in one person's life and you may not even see that difference, but every interaction we have with somebody has a flow on effect."
"The more positive interactions we have with people, the better off our world will be when you get more people banding together to do good things."
