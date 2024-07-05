The three new artworks added to Mudgee Sculpture Walk

The new additions include Ingrid Morley's 'Keeper' (Winner of the Sculptures in the Garden Acquisition Prize 2023), Edward Willson's 'The Angel of Mudgee' (Winner of the Friends of Sculptures in the Garden Acquisition Prize 2023), and Peter Tilley's 'Figure and Shadow' (Winner of the Moolarben Coal Acquisition Prize 2023). These sculptures are now part of the Mudgee Sculpture Walk, stretching from Mudgee Arts Precinct to Lawson Park West.