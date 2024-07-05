Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The three new artworks added to Mudgee Sculpture Walk

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
July 5 2024 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ingrid Morley's artwork 'Keeper' which is now part of the Mudgee Sculpture Walk. Photo supplied
Ingrid Morley's artwork 'Keeper' which is now part of the Mudgee Sculpture Walk. Photo supplied

The Mudgee Sculpture Walk has recently welcomed three new artworks acquired in 2023 from Sculptures in the Garden. These installations add to Council's public art collection, offering a unique cultural experience for the Mid-Western community and its visitors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.