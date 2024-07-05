The three new artworks added to Mudgee Sculpture Walk

The Mudgee Sculpture Walk has recently welcomed three new artworks acquired in 2023 from Sculptures in the Garden. These installations add to Council's public art collection, offering a unique cultural experience for the Mid-Western community and its visitors.
The new additions include Ingrid Morley's 'Keeper' (Winner of the Sculptures in the Garden Acquisition Prize 2023), Edward Willson's 'The Angel of Mudgee' (Winner of the Friends of Sculptures in the Garden Acquisition Prize 2023), and Peter Tilley's 'Figure and Shadow' (Winner of the Moolarben Coal Acquisition Prize 2023). These sculptures are now part of the Mudgee Sculpture Walk, stretching from Mudgee Arts Precinct to Lawson Park West.
Installed by Council in collaboration with the artists and Sculptures in the Garden Curator Kay Norton-Knight, these artworks enhance the region's cultural landscape.
The public art collection in the region now features over 40 works displayed in various locations. Many pieces have been acquired through acquisition prizes from Sculptures in the Garden since 2013.
