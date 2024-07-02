Celebrating 30 years at Lifeskills Plus left Renea 'overwhelmed' with emotion

When Renea Williams recently celebrated 30 years with Mudgee's Lifeskills Plus, she did not expect so many people to show up.
The emotional celebration on Friday, June 21, saw Lifeskills clients, friends and family all turn out for a special morning tea dedicated to Renea . Now 48-years-old, Renea reflected on her time at Lifeskills Plus and how, most importantly, it gave her independence. She shared stories of change over those years, explaining how much the service has grown from its small operations to the well-equipped centre that exists today.
"I've seen a lot of staff and clients come and go in my 30 years that I've been here and because it's... different now, it has grown since I started," Renea said.
"It's been part of my life since I left school.
"I suppose it's about being more independent. You meet a lot of new friends."
Andrew Blackman, Chairperson on the Board at Lifeskills Plus said his long history with Lifeskills has been rewarding. Andrew's mother was was in charge of the host family respite care service for many years and his sister Jennie Blackman - who died in 2019 - was a client at Lifeskills. Andrew said he sees the carers and the help and care that they provide and wanted to give something back.
"I find it really rewarding, it's a great organisation," Andrew said.
"There'd be plenty of businesses that haven't stood the test of time. It's come from very, very humble, small beginnings to the organisation that it is today. But I think that it's still important to remember that it's still a not-for-profit organisation with a board that is purely volunteer. No one's in it for the money, it's here for the clients. Here to get the best outcomes for our clients.
"The staff are great and do a fantastic job here and it shows through on a day like today you can see how many people are here. It's great to see how it's come along."
Since 1991 Lifeskills Plus has been providing services to people with disabilities across the Mudgee region and the Central West.
