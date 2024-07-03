From Queensland to Mudgee, Mark settles in as new Wilpinjong mine general manager

Wilpinjong mine near Mudgee has welcomed Mark Eaglesham as the new general manager.
In his more than 30 year career, Mark worked in a number of executive and operational mining roles including general manager of the Goonyella Riverside Mine in Queensland.
Mark said he was excited to make the move from sunny Queensland to the Central West.
"I loved that time in my life, and I met some great people. I'm looking forward to settling into life in Mudgee," he said.
"My wife and I have been lucky to buy a house locally. With our kids working and studying elsewhere in Australia, it's just us and the dog Charlie."
Mark said he is looking forward to ushering in the mine's plans for the future.
"I'm looking forward to drawing on the experiences I've had at other mines and with other companies to ensure Wilpinjong continues to make a valuable contribution to our community and our workforce," he said.
"My experience includes being a general manager of another mine with residential neighbours so I understand that continuing to improve the way we minimise impacts on the community and the environment. Making smart productivity improvements are key to ensuring we mine sustainably."
"We have a two-stage plan to continue mining responsibly at Wilpinjong. The NSW and Australian governments will assess our plans and there will be opportunities for the community to provide feedback on the plans to us and to government."
"I've been quickly getting to know our crew and got to meet more of them and their loved ones at our family day in May. I'm fortunate to lead good people who are proud to work in mining and of the significant contribution our sector makes to the regional economy.
"Importantly, the Wilpinjong team has a positive safety culture which will remain the highest priority for me going forward.
"I'm also looking forward to working with council, other mines, business and community groups to build a strong local economy to benefit local people."
