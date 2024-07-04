Mudgee Guardian
Kandos plays host to interesting collaborative art exhibition in July

By Maddison O'Brien
Updated July 4 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:18pm
Kandos Projects is hosting "Patterns and Connections," an inspiring collaborative exhibition that brings together art, community, and environment. The exhibition, running until the end of July 2024, is a joint effort by Watershed Landcare, Rylstone District Environment Society, Bingman Landcare, and the Kandos School of Cultural Adaptation.

