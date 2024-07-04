Child abuse allegations levelled as Central West man arrested

Multiple child abuse allegations have been levelled against a man arrested in the Central West.
The 19-year-old is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two teenage girls in the region.
Criminal charges include:
The State Crime Command Child Abuse Squad launched an investigation in February, 2024.
The man was arrested on Wednesday, July 3. It is unclear where the alleged crimes took place.
He appeared at Lake Cargelligo Local Court and was granted conditional bail.
The alleged offender is due to appear at Condobolin Local Court later this month.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact NSW Police.
